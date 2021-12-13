Grandfather sets up special Christmas lights display with grandkids in Pico Rivera

A grandfather set up a Christmas lights display in Pico Rivera with his grandkids, and it's become a family tradition.

The home on Nan Street in Pico Rivera is owned by Victor Gonzalez. His grandchildren, Symantha, 14, and Izaiah Corral, 15, helped Victor set up the display in early November.

"It's fun when we have the music on and we're putting up the lights and putting up everything. It's just special to have your family. It's not about the stuff. It's about who you're doing it with," said Symantha.

"It's a lot of fun, especially seeing the finished project. I'm just happy to see everything," said Izaiah.

Victor said he and his wife want to make Christmas memorable for his grandkids, the same way he did for his children.

"I enjoy doing it with my grandkids, just seeing them and putting in the work and seeing the results in the end. It pays off because in the end, I'm giving them memories that they're gonna remember," said Victor.

The Pico Rivera grandpa said he will keep the display running through the end of January.

