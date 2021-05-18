Grand Jury asks public to report suspicious behavior between teachers, students in Redlands Unified

The 2021 San Bernardino Grand Jury has asked the public to report any suspicious behavior between teachers and students within the Relands Unified School District.

The request asks for parents of students in the district to voice any "past or present concerns involving suspected inappropriate contact and/or behaviors, between students and staff."

The Grand Jury did not specify why the request was being made and declined to provide additional information.

Anyone who wishes to report suspected inappropriate was asked to email RUSD@gj.sbcounty.gov by June 7, 2021.

