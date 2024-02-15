An inside look of DTLA's graffiti tower

The infamous Oceanwide Plaza in downtown LA is riddled with graffiti from top to bottom. The graffiti-filled towers have attracted many people to the area, those who want to take pictures of it, those who want to tag it, and even those who paraglided off it.

Everyone has seen it from the outside, but what does the abandoned building look like on the inside? FOX 11's Hal Eisner got a look inside.

Brian O'Hara and Dylan Cavanaugh work for a fencing company making bids to raise the fence around Oceanwide Plaza to keep taggers out.

The first steps, O’Hara said, "Pick out the type of fence you need to make sure they're not climbing up the fence and their hands can't get in the fence. It could be expensive!"

Representatives of various city departments and private companies walked through the building Thursday to inspect the area. The clock is ticking on the Chinese developer to step up and do what needs to be done to clean up the graffiti and anything that can be dangerous. LA City Councilman Kevin de León says the developer has until end of day Saturday, Feb. 17 to respond.

"That's the whole point. Make an assessment, figuring out where we need to better shore up abatement of fencing," León said.

"We're in the works right now of securing the property and trying to clean it to sell it," LAPD Sgt. Gordon Helper said. "There's a lot of vandalism in the stairwells. There's a lot of paint and vandalism inside the rooms."

But, first there's a mountain of work, as tall as the three Oceanwide Plaza Towers, that need to be done before that can happen.

"There are weeds growing in between certain areas. There are spray paint cans everywhere. There are fire extinguishers that are everywhere on the ground," Helper added. There's also broken windows.

"They just broke it out and threw the fire extinguisher down on the ground."

The whole project disappoints him. He remembers when this property was just a parking lot adding, "everybody downtown had high hopes for this property."

León said he and Mayor Karen Bass are looking for buyers.

"I can't give too much in the way of details. I will say this, there are very highly interested parties that are out there right now; folks who are well -capitalized who have a true understanding of what it would take to not just purchase it but deal with the reins and satisfy the completion of this development," the councilman explained.