Mask shaming: Do you still need to wear a mask after California's June reopening?

Are we back to mask shaming? For many people we asked the answer was ‘yes’.

Even LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn shared a story about going to dinner outside with friends and being told by one of them "aren’t you taking that mask off?"

It seems that as we approach the California relaxation of COVID guidelines next week, and more people are excited about ditching masks outside, those who might not be comfortable giving mask wearing up, just yet, are being questioned and even harassed.



One reason may be frustration with Cal-OSHA still deciding whether they will try to keep stricter guidelines at work sites than the ones supported by California, which is following CDC guidelines. It will not be until next Thursday when Cal OSHA will decide if employees inside an office have to wear masks, unless they are all vaccinated.

RELATED: Fully vaccinated Californians can stop wearing masks in most settings on June 15, officials say



"I don’t want to worry about my business, not telling people whether they should wear masks, or keep records of their vaccinations" said one restaurant owner at a protest outside the Santa Ana Cal OSHA office.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

RELATED: Cal-OSHA to reconsider mask rules in the workplace

Advertisement

"It makes it impossible for people not to feel targeted," said another business owner. "You don’t think the one person who decides to not get the vaccine will now be targeted or possibly harassed by others if they have to wear masks because of that one person?"



It is a valid point. Confusion adds to the frustration. Cal-OSHA will update their policy by Thursday.

