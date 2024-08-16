Brentwood home invasion suspects threaten woman with crowbar while kids are home: LAPD

A large number of police and private security officers responded to a multimillion-dollar home in Brentwood Thursday night, responding to a reported home invasion.

This happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 12800 block of San Vicente Boulevard.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, three suspects broke in through the back of the home. A woman and her children were home at the time. The suspects encountered the mom in her bedroom, where they allegedly threatened her with a crowbar and forced her to hand over property, including a safe that contained a watch and some cash.

Large police response to Brentwood home invasion.

The children were in their room at the time of the home invasion.

The trio, reportedly wearing ski masks during the break-in, managed to get away.

Police are still searching for the suspects.