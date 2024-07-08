Expand / Collapse search

Homeowner confronts, shoots intruder at Valley Village home

By
Updated  July 8, 2024 6:32pm PDT
Valley Village
FOX 11

Homeowner shoots intruder at Valley Village home

A homeowner took action after intruders broke into his house.

LOS ANGELES - A homeowner in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Valley Village confronted an intruder, opening fire on the suspect. 

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a home in the 11600 block of Addison Street Monday around 3 p.m. after receiving calls of an assault with a deadly weapon and shooting

Investigators say two to three suspects broke into a home and got into a physical altercation with the owner, who was the only one home at the time. The homeowner armed himself with a handgun and fired at one of the suspects. 

SUGGESTED:

That suspect, a 25-year-old man, was conscious and taken to the hospital with critical condition. The homeowner was also injured in the altercation and taken to the hospital. 

PD searching for additional suspects in home break in

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for any additional suspects who were involved in a home break in in Valley Village. The homeowner opened fire on at least one suspect.

Police set up a perimeter around the neighborhood as they search for the remaining suspects. Residents are urged to stay indoors. It's unclear if the outstanding suspects are armed. 

According to LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz, burglaries have increased across the city of LA. 

It's unclear if this home was targeted by the suspects. 