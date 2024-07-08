Homeowner confronts, shoots intruder at Valley Village home

A homeowner in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Valley Village confronted an intruder, opening fire on the suspect.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a home in the 11600 block of Addison Street Monday around 3 p.m. after receiving calls of an assault with a deadly weapon and shooting.

Investigators say two to three suspects broke into a home and got into a physical altercation with the owner, who was the only one home at the time. The homeowner armed himself with a handgun and fired at one of the suspects.

That suspect, a 25-year-old man, was conscious and taken to the hospital with critical condition. The homeowner was also injured in the altercation and taken to the hospital.

Police set up a perimeter around the neighborhood as they search for the remaining suspects. Residents are urged to stay indoors. It's unclear if the outstanding suspects are armed.

According to LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz, burglaries have increased across the city of LA.

It's unclear if this home was targeted by the suspects.