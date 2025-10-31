EoS Fitness acquires most Gold's Gyms locations in Southern California

The Brief Gold’s Gym has sold 23 Southern California locations to EoS Fitness, retaining only its iconic Venice Beach location. EoS Fitness, already present in the region, continues its rapid expansion with memberships starting at $15.99 per month. Gold’s Gym plans to reopen the Southern California market to franchise owners for the first time in 36 years.



There's a big shakeup in the fitness industry after Gold's Gym sold 23 locations to EoS Fitness.

What we know:

Gold’s Gym has sold nearly all of its Southern California locations to Dallas-based EoS Fitness, except for its iconic location in Venice Beach, where it all started 60 years ago.

The Venice location, known as the "Mecca of Bodybuilding," where Arnold Schwarzenegger used to pump iron at the peak of his bodybuilding career, will remain under Gold’s Gym membership.

EoS Fitness, which already had some locations in the region, has grown rapidly in recent years with locations in Texas, Arizona, Nevada, Florida, Georgia, and Utah.

How much will an EoS gym membership cost?

By the numbers:

Memberships start at $15.99 a month before taxes.

Other newly acquired locations, such as Hollywood and downtown Los Angeles, will fall under the EoS "Lux" category, offering upgraded amenities for a higher price, ranging from $39.99 to $79.99 per month before taxes.

What's next:

The transition marks the end of an era for Gold’s Gym's franchise group, but not for the brand itself. Gold’s Gym plans to reopen the Southern California market to franchise owners for the first time in 36 years.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.