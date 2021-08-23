Glow Ride held to honor YouTube star, raise money in fight against cystic fibrosis

The memory of a YouTube star who lost her battle with cystic fibrosis lives on in South Bay's Glow Ride.

It was a whimsical bicycle ride Saturday night from Hermosa Beach Pier to Manhattan Beach Pier to raise funds for Claire's Place Foundation. Last year's event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The seventh annual event is also in memory of its young founder Claire Wineland. She lost her battle with CF at 21 years old in 2018 after an attempt at a lung transplant failed.

For Claire's mom Melissa Yeager, her daughter's legacy lives on in this annual for the foundation that helps other families during the many, many yearly hospital visits. Massimo Armato and mom stepped up to carry Claire's message. He's six and living with CF and served as the ambassador for the event.

Claire Wineland had gained national attention for her YouTube videos and for sharing her story on TED Talks.

"Anytime I was sick in the hospital I felt like it was my fault," she once said.

Cystic fibrosis is genetic and she was diagnosed at birth.

Her foundation's motto reads, "Live a life you’re proud of."

