Glendora schools temporarily closing some bathrooms in wake of vandalism from TikTok challenge

School districts across the country are seeing an influx of vandalism due to a viral TikTok challenge known as the "devious lick."

Videos posted to social media show students stealing items from their school bathrooms. Some stolen items include soap and paper towel dispensers, hand sanitizer dispensers, bathroom stalls and even toilets.

The Glendora Unified School District issued a statement saying due to the recent vandalism they decided to temporarily close select bathrooms.

They say items have been stolen and school property has been damaged.

"These items can be expensive to replace and create a challenging situation for our students and staff. We want our students and families to know that damaging or stealing school property may lead to disciplinary action and, in some situations, students could face legal consequences.

We ask that our families speak with their children about the serious nature of this type of behavior,

as well as how these types of actions reflect individual and family values," the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Murrieta Police Department created a social media video warning students not to participate in the TikTok challenge.



In Sacramento, the Rocklin school district has seen students destroy soap dispensers, damage faucets, plug toilets with whole rolls of toilet paper and tear mirrors and railings off walls, then share videos and photos on social media.

A spokesperson said TikTok was removing "devious licks" content and redirecting hashtags and search results to its guidelines to discourage the behavior and that it doesn’t allow content that "promotes or enables criminal activities."

