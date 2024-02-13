Glendale Galleria mall partially evacuated due to gas leak

Part of the Glendale Galleria mall was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after construction workers ruptured a 2-inch natural gas line, according to the Glendale Fire Department.

Utility company workers were on the scene around 11 a.m.

Officials said that the line that ruptured was from work being done on an outside building that was under construction.

Crews with SoCal Edison responded to the scene and turned off nearby gas valves, officials said.

According to the fire department, two restaurants with about 30 people inside were evacuated as a precaution after the gas lines were shut off.

Additionally, firefighters made sure to "blow out the restaurants due to gas levels."

No other information was immediately available.