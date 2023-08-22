Iconic Gladstones restaurant on PCH closing after more than 50 years

It's the end of an era for an iconic restaurant along the famed Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades.

Gladstones is permanently closing its doors after more than 50 years in business, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The oceanfront restaurant serving its trademark clam chowder and other seafood is reportedly closing next month and will be replaced by a new Wolfgang Puck restaurant designed by legendary architect Frank Gehry.

Overlooking Will Rogers State Beach, Gladstones first opened in 1972 in Santa Monica Canyon before moving to its beachfront location in 1981.

A second Gladstones under different ownership still operates in Long Beach.

FOX 11 has reached out to Gladstones for comment but has not heard back.