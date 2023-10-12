Charcuterie board weighing a stunning 769 pounds shatters world record in Florida

Florida is now home to the world's largest charcuterie board.

Boarderie, a cheese and charcuterie board assembly and shipping company based in West Palm Beach, set out to break the previously established world record on Oct. 4, and built a 769-pound charcuterie board at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach.

Guinness World Records verified the record attempt that same evening.

The record-breaking charcuterie board, which measured 20 by 14 feet, was assembled by 40 Boarderie staff members, according to Aaron Menitoff, co-founder and co-CEO of Boarderie.

It reportedly took Boarderie staff two hours to wire-cut 13 artisanal cheeses and five cured meats.

The cheese and meats were also paired with flatbread crackers, nuts, olives, dried fruits, chocolates and a variety of spreads.

Measuring and organizing the ingredients reportedly took four hours, while the assembly took one hour.

A total of 1,024 individual charcuterie trays were assembled.

They were then arranged into a single board.

Boarderie’s production team was able to take on the record-breaking task because they’re accustomed to hand-cutting and arranging up to 1,000 boards per day, according to Mentioff.

"Boarderie creates experiences every day that bring people together around celebrations and social occasions that start conversations and that's what we achieved here today on a very large scale," he said in a statement.

"Our journey has been nothing short of incredible, and the meteoric rise of the brand in the past two years wouldn't have been possible without our phenomenal team who all share our commitment to crafting extraordinary culinary experiences," Menitoff also said.

The charcuterie company assembled its record-breaking board with products from ingredient partners, including Columbus Craft Meats, Yupik, Celebrity Goat, Divina, Rustic Bakery and Dufeck Wood Products.

Boarderie and its partners were all recognized in the certificate that Guinness World Records presented at the event.

After the event, the charcuterie board was donated to a local homeless shelter.

The previous record-holder reportedly crafted a charcuterie board that weighed 441 pounds.

Other charcuterie board world records exist, including the world’s longest charcuterie board, which was achieved in March 2023 by Peter Wachtel and Adolfo Camarillo High in Camarillo, California.

The board measured 204 feet and 7.9 inches and held 500 pounds of food, according to Guinness World Records.