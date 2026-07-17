Universal Studios' new 'Fast & Furious' coaster sparks backlash from neighbors over screams

The Brief Universal Studios Hollywood is facing severe noise complaints from Toluca Lake residents over its upcoming outdoor roller coaster, "Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift." Early passenger tests on the 72-mph ride are sending a non-stop wall of screams echoing loudly across the adjacent Lakeside Golf Course. Park engineers are using on-track sound monitors and installing barriers to mitigate the noise, shifting the target opening date to the end of the year.



Universal Studios Hollywood's upcoming "Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift" roller coaster is delivering high-speed thrills to its test riders, but it has sparked a major sound dispute with the theme park's neighbors.

Early human test runs have sent a wave of screams echoing into nearby residential areas, prompting locals to demand immediate noise control.

What we know:

The "Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift" roller coaster is a massive new attraction situated on the Upper Lot of Universal Studios Hollywood.

Spanning 4,100 feet of elaborate aerial track—the equivalent of nearly 12 football fields—the ride stands as the park's only completely outdoor roller coaster.

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The attraction uses groundbreaking technology to provide a 360-degree rotation of individual ride vehicles, simulating a seamless drifting sensation as cars spin in motion at high speeds.

The coaster cars themselves are styled after iconic sports vehicles from the Universal Pictures film franchise, including Dominic Toretto’s 1970 Dodge Charger.

Photo courtesy Universal Studios Hollywood

During recent early-stage human testing—including an exclusive employee preview night—the ride reached top speeds of 72 miles per hour. This rapid acceleration has generated loud, intermittent screaming that carries directly across the fairway of the nearby Lakeside Golf Course and into the surrounding Toluca Lake neighborhood.

What we don't know:

It's unknown if the park will face formal city citations if the noise levels breach local municipal codes.

What they're saying:

Residents living in the historic Toluca Lake area—notable for hosting legendary estates like the former Bob Hope mansion—have expressed deep frustration over the sudden acoustic disruption.

"I mean, when you're sitting outside, you just hear the screaming all throughout the day and then even into the night, so it's pretty non-stop. Yeah, loud scream, just voices, just like a little bit of obnoxious noise throughout the entire day," one resident said of the daily impact.

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"It not only echoes it blasts all over the golf course and into the neighborhood. So it's extremely disruptive. This is what it's supposed to sound like here and this is why we live in this neighborhood for peace and quiet. We all understand it's a giant studio that cares about making money, but at what cost at destroying a beautiful neighborhood? It's ridiculous," another resident noted of the sound waves.

A neighbor who observed the initial employee testing night noted a temporary calm before full operations begin.

"They’ve only run it with people on it one night, and I believe that was an employee night. And the screams were, I'd say, minimal. Interested to see what it sounds like once it starts operating fully."

What's next:

Universal Studios Hollywood engineers are currently working on a series of structural and mechanical adjustments to muffle the sounds before the ride opens to the general public.

The current mitigation plan includes:

Constructing dedicated sound walls around the high-velocity segments of the outdoor track.

Utilizing a specialized gravel track bed designed to absorb structural vibrations and mechanical noise.

Programming the individual coaster vehicles to spin and face away from the Toluca Lake neighborhood during the loudest elements of the ride.

Park representatives have stated they are welcoming direct input from the surrounding community as they continue testing and monitoring sound levels through the fall.

What you can do:

Local homeowners and affected residents can contact Universal Studios Hollywood's community relations office to share direct feedback regarding the ongoing sound tests.

Neighbors can also monitor upcoming agendas by the Toluca Lake Homeowners Association and local neighborhood councils to stay updated on environmental impact reviews and sound barrier construction timelines.