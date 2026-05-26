Residents demand accountability from Garden Grove leaders, GKN Aeropace over chemical crisis

The Brief All evacuation orders tied to the Garden Grove hazardous materials emergency were lifted after officials determined there was no chemical leak or danger to the public. Residents demanded answers and accountability from city leaders and GKN Aerospace during a packed community meeting about the emergency. Fire officials said crews spent days stabilizing a bulging MMA tank that they believed was close to exploding.



All evacuation orders tied to the Garden Grove hazardous materials emergency were lifted Tuesday night after officials announced there was no chemical leak, no threat of explosion and no danger to the public.

The announcement came during a packed community meeting where frustrated residents demanded answers from city leaders and accountability from GKN Aerospace, the company at the center of the crisis.

For days, thousands of residents were forced from their homes over fears that a tank holding MMA, a highly flammable chemical, could explode.

"I want to go home, but I don’t know if my home is ever going to be a safe place again," evacuee Sarah Jobst said. "I just want to see what the current status is, what their plans for the future are."

City officials said more than 1,200 people ended up in emergency shelters, while nearly 8,000 calls flooded the city’s emergency hotline. Police officers worked 12-hour shifts throughout the emergency and made seven arrests inside the evacuation zone.

During the meeting, Orange County Fire Authority Division Chief Craig Covey revealed how serious the situation became.

"The tank had been bulging," Covey said. "That tank was imminently ready to blow."

Firefighters spent days cooling the tanks with water while hazmat crews monitored temperatures around the clock. Covey said temperatures eventually stabilized, allowing officials to begin lifting evacuation orders.

"I’m not going to put anybody anywhere that I wouldn’t put my family in," Covey told residents. "You matter to me."

Garden Grove Mayor Stephanie Klopfenstein said the company must answer for what happened.

"There must be accountability," Klopfenstein said. "GKN must be held accountable for their role in this incident."

For evacuees like Jesus Guiana Lopez, the disruption has been overwhelming.

"It’s been very hard and very inconvenient," Lopez said. "There are seven people in our home, and suddenly we were out with nothing. You struggle trying to get through each day."

Officials said a small exclusion zone remains around the tanks while hazmat crews continue monitoring the area out of what they called an abundance of caution. Thousands of residents are now finally being allowed back home.