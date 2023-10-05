George Tyndall, ex-USC gynecologist accused of sexual abuse, dead at 76

Former USC gynecologist George Tyndall, who was awaiting trial on sex-related charges involving 16 patients, has died at age 76.

One of his attorneys, Leonard Levine, tells the Los Angeles Times a close friend of Tyndall found him unresponsive Wednesday at his condo after being unable to reach him.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Last month, Tyndall pleaded not guilty to the sex-related charges - 27 felonies, 18 counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person, and nine counts of sexual battery.

The 76-year-old worked at USC's health clinic for almost three decades. His patients were as young as 18, 19 and 20, according to officials.

Investigators said all the alleged crimes took place between 2009 and 2016 when Tyndall worked as a gynecologist at USC's health center.

George Tyndall, the former USC campus gynecologist charged with sexually assaulting 16 patients over the course of seven years appears in Los Angeles Superior Court with his attorney Andrew Flier for arraignment July 1, 2019 in Los Angeles, Californi Expand

Tyndall was charged in June 2019 following an LA Times 2018 article that investigated the allegations of sexual abuse. The defendant surrendered his medical license in September 2019, according to records from the Medical Board of California.

USC officials repeatedly denied allegations of a cover-up relating to Tyndall and have said that in response to the scandal, new protocols were implemented at its student health center to ensure any complaints are investigated and resolved by appropriate university officials and authorities. The university also said it has hired female, board-certified physicians and introduced patient education materials about sensitive examinations.

Tyndall was facing up to 64 years in prison. He denied any wrongdoing.

City News Service contributed to this report.



