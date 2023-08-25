George Tyndall, ex-USC gynecologist, due to appear in court for sex-related charges

Former University of Southern California gynecologist George Tyndall is set to appear before a judge Friday at the criminal courts building in downtown Los Angeles. Tyndall is charged with sex-related crimes against 16 of his former patients and is expected to appear for his arraignment.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The 76-year-old worked at USC's health clinic for almost three decades.

He is charged with 27 felonies, 18 counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person and nine counts of sexual battery.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Investigators said all the alleged crimes took place between 2009 and 2016 when Tyndall worked as a gynecologist at USC's health center.

The women who came forward were former patients of Tyndall and allege the crimes were committed during their appointments at USC's health center. They also allege that the sex-related crimes included inappropriate touching during pelvic exams, sexually suggestive remarks and performing exams on patients while they were unconscious.

If convicted, Tyndall could face up to 64 years in prison.

FOX 11's Mario Ramirez contributed to this report.