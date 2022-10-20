Karen Bass, Gloria Allred to discuss ex-USC gynecologist George Tyndall's sexual assault case

article

Karen Bass and Gloria Allred are expected to discuss the sexual assault case involving ex-USC gynecologist George Tyndall Thursday morning.

Their scheduled press conference comes in the wake of LA Times' bombshell report discussing Caruso testifying and answering questions on what USC knew about Tyndall back in late 2020. At that time, Caruso was a chair of USC's governing board and was summoned to a deposition in connection to the Tyndall case.

The case ended with attorneys representing 710 women who claimed they were sexually abused by Tyndall reaching an $852 million settlement. The Mar. 2021 resolution was considered the largest known settlement against any university and the largest personal injury settlement against any college or university in U.S. history.

Fast-forward to October 2022, LA Times' report reveals Caruso dodged many of the questions the now-Mayoral candidate was asked during the deposition related to the Tyndall sexual assault case. Caruso was among the trustees who ultimately signed off on the landmark $852 million settlement, LA Times added in its Oct. 2022 report.

Now, Bass and Allred are scheduled to hold an 11 a.m. press conference Thursday to discuss the Tyndall sexual assault case. In an RSVP invite sent by Bass' campaign team, Allred is expected to "call on Rick Caruso to help victims heal."

The scheduled press conference comes just over two weeks before the highly-anticipated November General Election, which includes the race for Los Angeles Mayor. If Bass and/or Allred were to question Caruso's handling of the Tyndall sex assault scandal, it won't be the first time Bass and Caruso have called each other out for corruption and coverups.

Caruso called Bass out during FOX 11's Sept. 20 debate for corruption for a scholarship that the Congresswoman received from USC. Bass denied that accepting the scholarship was corruption. She said in the Sept. 20 debate that she applied for that scholarship, studied hard and got good grades to earn the grant.

In a campaign ad paid by "Karen Bass for Mayor 2022," Caruso was accused of keeping his mouth shut about the Tyndall sexual assault case.