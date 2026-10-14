Man sentenced to over 200 years to life in fatal Silver Lake Trader Joe's shootout

The Brief Gene Evin Atkins was sentenced to more than 200 years to life in prison following a 2018 crime spree that culminated in a gunfight with LAPD outside a Silver Lake Trader Joe's. Atkins was convicted of 41 counts—including second-degree murder, false imprisonment, attempted murder, and assault—after firing at officers and taking hostages inside the store, leading to the accidental fatal shooting of store manager Melyda Corado by police. Corado's family settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Los Angeles for $9.5 million, emphasizing that officers must account for surroundings before opening fire.



A man who engaged in a wild pursuit, car crash, and subsequent gunbattle with Los Angeles police outside a crowded Silver Lake Trader Joe's was sentenced to more than two centuries behind bars on Wednesday.

The violent 2018 incident directly led to the tragic death of store manager Melyda Corado, who was caught in the crossfire.

What we know:

Gene Evin Atkins, 36, received a sentence of more than 200 years to life in state prison following his conviction on 41 total counts connected to his July 21, 2018, crime spree.

His convictions include second-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a firearm on an officer, and 24 counts of false imprisonment involving hostages inside the store.

The crime spree began in South Los Angeles, where Atkins shot his 76-year-old grandmother and a 17-year-old girl before fleeing from police in his grandmother's car with the injured teenager inside.

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After firing at pursuing officers, Atkins crashed the vehicle near the Silver Lake Trader Joe's and immediately opened fire on police as he ran toward the entrance.

During the exchange of gunfire, assistant store manager Melyda "Mely" Maricela Corado was fatally struck. LAPD Chief Michel Moore later confirmed that the round that killed Corado was fired by an officer returning fire at Atkins.

Under the "provocative act" murder theory, prosecutors held Atkins legally responsible for Corado's death because his initial lethal actions provoked the officers into opening fire to protect themselves and the public.

Authorities noted that Atkins barricaded himself inside the store, taking dozens of employees and shoppers hostage for over three hours before surrendering.

What they're saying:

Following the August murder conviction, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman emphasized the severity of the defendant's actions, noting that Atkins tried to kill innocent people, engaged in a gun battle with police, and held dozens of terrified people hostage, all of which led to the tragic death of Melyda Corado.

Deputy District Attorney Ben Schwartz told jurors during closing arguments that but for the defendant's actions, Corado would still be alive, emphasizing that his conduct was as dangerous as it gets.

The defense argued that while the event was an enormous tragedy, Atkins did not directly kill Corado and urged the jury not to transfer blame to his client.

In a sworn declaration, LAPD Officer Sinlen Tse stated that he had no alternative but to fire his weapon at Atkins to stop a deadly threat, noting that he stopped firing as soon as Atkins moved into the store entrance.

Outside court after the verdict, the victim's father, Albert Corado, expressed his grief by noting that whether Atkins was found guilty or not, it does not change the fact that his daughter is gone. He also voiced frustration with Atkins' absence from the courtroom during the retrial, describing the act as cowardly.

What's next:

With the criminal trials and sentencing officially completed, Atkins will serve his multi-century sentence within the state prison system.

The civil legal proceedings surrounding the incident have reached a resolution, as the city of Los Angeles and the Corado family previously finalized a $9.5 million settlement in a wrongful death suit.