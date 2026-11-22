Preliminary 3.3-magnitude earthquake reported in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - A preliminary 3.3-magnitude earthquake was reported in Los Angeles.
What we know:
According to the United States Geological Survey's (USGS) website, the earthquake was reported around 9:17 p.m. PT on Sunday, November 22. The ‘quake’s center was about 3.1 miles west-southwest of Manhattan Beach, and about 6.2 miles in depth.
As of 9:30 p.m., Sunday, no injuries or major building damage had been reported.
What you can do:
USGS is asking those who felt the shake to report it on the agency's website.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.
The Source: This report referenced information from the United States Geological Survey.