The Brief A preliminary 3.3-magnitude earthquake was reported in Los Angeles. The earthquake was reported a little after 9:15 p.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 22. USGS said the ‘quake’s center was about 3.1 miles west-southwest of Manhattan Beach, and about 6.2 miles in depth.



A preliminary 3.3-magnitude earthquake was reported in Los Angeles.

What we know:

According to the United States Geological Survey's (USGS) website, the earthquake was reported around 9:17 p.m. PT on Sunday, November 22. The ‘quake’s center was about 3.1 miles west-southwest of Manhattan Beach, and about 6.2 miles in depth.

As of 9:30 p.m., Sunday, no injuries or major building damage had been reported.

What you can do:

USGS is asking those who felt the shake to report it on the agency's website.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.