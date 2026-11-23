The Brief Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez announced he will resign effective December 1, 2026, following a House Ethics Committee report that found "substantial evidence" he engaged in sexual misconduct, including making unwelcome sexual advances toward a former House staffer. In a statement, Gomez said he takes "full responsibility for the personal mistakes I committed outside of my marriage" and maintained that the encounter was consensual, while criticizing the committee's report as containing "significant deficiencies and omissions" and stating his testimony was selectively quoted. Attorneys for the former congressional aide praised the committee's determination that their client was credible, stating Gomez "abused the power given to him by the voters."



Rep. Jimmy Gomez announced Monday that he will resign following a House Ethics Committee report that found "substantial evidence" he engaged in sexual misconduct, including unwanted advances toward a House staffer.

What they're saying:

Following the report's release Monday, Gomez issued a statement saying he disagreed with the committee's findings but will resign from the U.S. House of Representatives effective December 1, 2026.

His office released the following statement, "I recognize the seriousness of the Ethics Committee’s report and as I previously stated I take full responsibility for the personal mistakes I committed outside of my marriage. At every stage I have cooperated with the Ethics Committee, responding voluntarily to requests for information. However, I have strong disagreements with the Committee’s report and its conclusions. Among other significant deficiencies and omissions, the report does not include key portions of my testimony that are essential to a full and fair understanding of what occurred. I also have serious concerns about the process. In my interview, I answered the Committee’s questions only to see my statements selectively quoted, disparaged, and disregarded throughout the final report, to which I was given no opportunity to respond. With this in mind, I see no other alternative than to resign, effective December 1, to allow for my staff to close out important constituent casework and needs. To my constituents in the 34th Congressional District, I sincerely thank you for the opportunity to serve."

What we know:

Gomez was already set to leave office at the end of the year, after losing his re-election bid earlier this month to Democratic Socialist challenger Angela Gonzales-Torres.

The House Ethics Committee announced in August it was reviewing allegations that Gomez "may have engaged in sexual misconduct in violation of the Code of Official Conduct or any other applicable standard of conduct, including engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with a House staffer."

Dig deeper:

The New York Post reported in April that Gomez "was spotted surreptitiously kissing a much younger congressional aide in the summer of 2023." The incident reportedly occurred at a party hosted by then-Rep. Eric Swalwell.

Swalwell suspended his campaign for governor and resigned from Congress in April after being accused of sexual assault by multiple women. Gomez had been a co-chair of Swalwell's campaign.

The now-former congressional aide told the committee "that while she was a House staffer, Representative Gomez made unwanted sexual advances toward her on two occasions, including an incident in which he made sexual contact with her ... in public without her consent and another in which he was `forceful' with her in his congressional office," according to the report. "Representative Gomez later admitted to making `sexual contact' with her but insisted this encounter was consensual.

"... The Committee found the former House staffer to be credible and determined that Representative Gomez violated House Rules by making an unwelcome sexual advance toward a House staffer. Representative Gomez failed in his obligation to behave in a manner that reflects creditably on the House, and his conduct was exacerbated by his failure to appreciate the inherent power imbalance between House Members and House staff."

"Gomez abused the power," attorneys say

Attorneys for the former congressional aide issued a statement Monday hailing the committee's findings.

"Representative Gomez abused the power given to him by the voters when he violated this young woman, effectively destroying her dreams of a career in public service," attorneys Lisa Banks and Sarah Nesbitt said in a joint statement. "Our client testified truthfully and at great personal risk. She sacrificed her own sense of safety and privacy to help reveal the ongoing misogyny and debauchery that permeates Capitol Hill. Representative Gomez seems to believe that the power he wields, both as a man and as a member of Congress, makes him untouchable. Today's findings are a meaningful step toward dismantling that belief."

When the allegations first surfaced earlier this year, Gomez issued a statement denying that he violated any laws or ethics rules, but vowing to cooperate with an investigation. He admitted, however, that "years ago" he made "personal mistakes outside my marriage that have caused real pain to my wife and family."

Who is Jimmy Gomez

Gomez, a Democrat who represents California's 34th congressional district, was elected to the seat in a 2017 special election, succeeding Xavier Becerra, who had been appointed as California's attorney general after Kamala Harris had been elected to the Senate.

He is the founder and chair of the Congressional Dads Caucus and Congressional Renters Caucus.

Gomez was a member of the Assembly from 2012-17, authoring legislation to address public health, environmental justice, water conservation, access to education, civic engagement, campaign finance disclosure, LGBTQ+ rights and affordable housing.

Gomez received a bachelor's degree in political science from UCLA and a master's degree in public policy from Harvard University.