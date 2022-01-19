Gaspard Ulliel, known for 'Moon Knight' and 'Hannibal Rising,' dead at 37 after skiing accident

article

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for "Hannibal Rising," "Saint Laurent" and was poised to appear in the upcoming Marvel series "Moon Knight" has died at age 37.

The actor, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles, died Wednesday after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent's office.

Ulliel portrayed the young Hannibal Lecter in the 2007 prequel to "Silence of the Lambs" and "Red Dragon" as well as fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic about his life. He is also the advertising face of the Chanel men’s fragrance Bleu de Chanel. He will play the role of Midnight Man in the upcoming Disney+ series "Moon Knight," which dropped its official trailer just one day prior.

Ulliel was hospitalized Tuesday after the accident in the Savoie region's Rosiere ski area, the Savoie prosecutor's office said. The office of the actor's agent said Ulliel died on Wednesday. It provided no details.

Local broadcaster France Bleu said he was hospitalized with a skull injury, and that he apparently collided with another skier at a crossing point on the slopes. The other skier was not hospitalized, according to France Bleu. Police and prosecutors would not discuss details of the accident.

Deadline reports that he was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble following the collision.

The mountain police service serving the site of the accident said it has been leading five or six rescues per day in recent days as the snow has hardened.

In the neighboring Haute-Savoie region, a 5-year-old girl was killed Saturday when a skier crashed into her. The man was handed preliminary manslaughter charges, according to the Haute-Savoie prosecutor, who cited excessive speed as the likely reason for the accident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

