LA County gas prices top $5 average for the first time ever

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County topped $5 for the first time Thursday, increasing 8.6 cents to $5.014.

The increase is the largest since the 15.1-cent increase on July 14, 2015, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The record is the 25th in 27 days.

"Before it was $40, now it's like $78, and if I use premium, it's going to be $100," motorist Jacqueline Lorenzana told FOX 11 about the pain she's been experiencing at the pump. Lorenzana, who drives a Mustang, is living with her parents as she tries to cut down expenses while paying her way through school.

The average price has risen 29 times in 32 days, increasing 34.5 cents, including 3 cents Wednesday. It is 19.2 cents more than one week ago, 29.8 cents higher than one month ago and $1.25 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price also recorded its largest increase since July 14, 2015, rising 8.6 cents to $4.99, its 24th record in 29 days. It has increased 19 of the past 21 days, rising 26.8 cents, including 3.4 cents Wednesday.

The Orange County average price is 18.8 cents more than one week ago, 29.1 cents higher than one month ago and $1.244 greater than one year ago.

CNS contributed to this report.