Furniture stolen from semi-truck during San Bernardino street takeover

Wild video shows a large group of people at a street takeover in San Bernardino last week unloading furniture from the cargo container of a semi-truck and placing it onto the truck bed of a man who is now wanted on a $200,000 warrant.

The street takeover happened April 24 in the area near 5th Street and Mount Vernon Avenue.

Video provided by SBPD shows the crowd gathered around the trailer of the cargo truck, unloading the furniture and putting it in the bed of a pickup truck.

In a tweet, San Bernardino PD identified the suspect as Victor Manual Alanis. Alanis is seen on video behind the wheel with a woman in the passenger seat of the truck containing the stolen furniture.

"There were plenty of people out there with Victor, and the street takeover crew definitely has our attention," the police department tweeted. "We'll be out there making arrests and towing whips, so either take it elsewhere or save up for your ticket, bail, and tow fees."

Alanis is likely driving a maroon Chevy Silverado with California license plate 6X47132, according to police

Anyone with information about the case can contact the San Bernardino Police Department at 909-384-5742.