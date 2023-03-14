Fullerton woman charged with attempted murder after abandoning newborn found in restroom trash can

Officials announced Tuesday a 25-year-old woman faces two felony charges after her newborn baby was found inside a restroom trash can at a gas station in Fullerton late last week.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 25-year-old arrested for attempted murder after newborn found in restroom trash can in Fullerton

Venissa Maldonado was charged with attempted murder, along with child abuse and endangerment.

Fire officials said they found the 1-hour-old baby crying around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at a gas station in the 900 block of W. Orangethorpe Ave.

Detectives served a search warrant around 1:45 a.m. Friday, March 10 in the 400 block of W. Orangethorpe Ave. which led to Maldonado's arrest. Investigators located Maldonado after obtaining surveillance footage that showed what authorities believe was the suspect's vehicle.

"The call for service was a possible newborn child in the bathroom trash can. Upon arrival, officers located a newborn child in the trash can and immediately began life-saving measures. Fullerton Fire responded very shortly after and transported the child to a local hospital for further medical care," said Fullerton PD Sgt. Ryan O'Neil.

The gas station clerk was the person who found the baby and called the police.

The baby was transported to the Children's Hospital of Orange County in critical but stable condition.

Police reminded the public that there are Safe Surrender Baby laws in California.

"There are Safe Surrender Baby laws that allow parents, guardians or mothers to surrender their child within 72 hours of birth with no questions asked. There are hospitals that are designated as safe surrender along with fire departments," said O'Neil.

The process is legal, confidential and free. The person has to state that they would like to safely surrender the baby, and will be given matching ID bracelets with the baby in case the person wants to later reclaim the baby. The person surrendering the baby will also be provided with an optional medical questionnaire.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Fullerton Police Detective Marcus Saenz at 714-738-5361.