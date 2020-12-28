Fresh snow blankets SoCal mountains, folks hit ski resorts

The first winter storm of the season brought plenty of rain, hail and snow to Southern California.

Local mountains were filled with fresh snow as skiers slid down to a winter wonderland.

Big Bear Mountain Resort received over a foot of fresh snow and more is expected to fall throughout the night. Mountain High Resort received more than 10 inches of snow, while Pine Mountain had about 6 inches. Lower-elevation Frazier Park received about 4 inches.

It was welcoming news to tons of skiers and snowboarders, despite the COVID-19 restrictions each ski resort faces.



"We’re social distancing, the capacity of the chair is usually three but we’re limiting to two with a space in the middle. 99.9% of the people are wearing their masks, it’s not something you really have to remind people about often. Everyone’s in it to keep everyone safe," said Mike Childress with Mountain High.

Mountain High is operating its ski area at 50% capacity. There is no inside dinning and the resort is only offering grab-and-go meals.

At Big Bear Mountain Resort the ski area is open but operations have been impacted due to the pandemic.

They too are not allowing indoor dinning. Officials in Big Bear say guests should be prepared to be outside for their entire visit and due to the stay-at-home order short-term lodging has been restricted.

