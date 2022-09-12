9 French bulldog puppies stolen from Northridge home

Nine French bulldog puppies were stolen during a break-in at a home in Northridge, police said.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said around 3 p.m. Sunday, two men wearing ski masks broke into the home located near the intersection of Corbin Avenue and Plummer Street.

The owner told LAPD investigators the puppies were being watched by a friend while he was gone. The dogsitter was not injured during the incident.

RELATED:

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact LAPD’s Devonshire Division.

