Rosemead armed robbery: Suspects take French bulldog, cash, cell phones

A Rosemead family is left shaken up and heartbroken after three suspects took off with cash, cell phones, and the family’s puppy during an armed robbery late Thursday night.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said a man pulled into his driveway at his home located in the 9200 block of Steele Street, located near the intersection of E. Valley Boulevard and Mission Drive, just after 10 p.m. The investigation reveals the suspects were parked on the street and were waiting for him.

A short time later, the victim was surrounded by three masked men wearing hoodies pointing guns at him.

The suspects forced the victim to lead them into his home where they continued to rob the family. The suspects took off with up to $15,000 in cash, a rifle, and cell phones.

In addition, they took off with the one thing the family cannot replace. Lucky, the family’s three-month-old French bulldog, was also taken in the robbery.

The victims left the scene in a vehicle, believed to be an older-model sedan--possibly a Nissan.

LASD investigators believe the victims were targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD.

