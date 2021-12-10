French bulldog allegedly stolen from woman in Hollywood; $5,000 reward in search for 'Mona'

A family is asking for the public's help in finding their beloved French bulldog who was allegedly stolen at gunpoint in the Hollywood area.

The family says Mona, the 3-year-old dog, was stolen at gunpoint from a 58-year-old woman on Wednesday, December 8 on North Detroit Street between Fountain Avenue and De Longpre Avenue.

According to the family, the suspects – described as three Black men – allegedly pulled up to the dog and the woman in a black sedan, got out of the car and held the woman at gunpoint to the head. The tense situation scared Mona and one of the suspects grabbed the dog and the suspects ran off with the French bulldog.

The family tells FOX 11 that Mona has malformation in her spine and needs to take her medication.

Mona is microchipped, according to the family.

