French bulldog allegedly stolen by suspect riding skateboard in Wilmington

A French bulldog was allegedly stolen by a person riding a skateboard in the Wilmington area, according to the dog's owner.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the owner let the French bulldog "King" out into the front yard in the 700 block of C Street in Wilmington on April 27. When the owner went out to check in on her dog, King went missing.

The owner told LAPD that she saw in her security camera video that a man reached over her fence and left the owner's yard with King.

LAPD said they were able to find and arrest the suspect, but the suspect told police he had already sold King to an unknowing buyer for $20.

The owner is hoping the person who bought King at a hardware store parking lot would return the French bulldog to her.

Anyone with information on King's whereabouts is asked to call 310-726-7845.