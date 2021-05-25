Freeway shootings: Two more vehicles damaged by BB gunfire in Orange County

Another two vehicles were damaged Tuesday by BB or pellet gun fire in Orange County, sending the tally of vandalism since last month to about 100 in the Southland.

One vehicle was damaged about 6 a.m. on the southbound 55 Freeway north of Fourth Street in Santa Ana, said California Highway Patrol Officer John DeMatteo.

Another shooting occurred about 7 a.m. on the 5 Freeway somewhere in Orange County, DeMatteo said. The motorist did not call it in until about an hour later, so it's unclear where exactly it happened, DeMatteo said.

CHP investigators have implored victims to call authorities right away because it can help locate where and when these cases are happening, using clues found by checking Caltrans cameras along the freeways.

Throughout the Southland since last month -- mainly in Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties -- there have been about 100 incidents of cars being damaged by BB or pellet gun fire, DeMatteo said.

