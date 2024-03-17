Freeway crash in University Park kills 1, injures 6 including young children

article

One person was killed and six others, including three young children, were injured in a massive crash on the 10 Freeway in University Park Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened near Hoover Street just after 3 p.m. Images showed a white four-door car and silver pickup truck had collided near the side of the freeway. The pickup truck had completely flipped.

Rescue crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department said that one person was trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated. Five people were taken to the hospital in "serious-to-critical" condition. Paramedics identified the victims as a 3-month-old male, a 6-year-old male, a 7-year-old male, a 10-year-old male and a 29-year-old woman.

A sixth victim, an adult male was treated at the scene and released. A seventh vicitm, identified only as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

All westbound lanes of the 10 were closed while crews cleaned up the wreckage.