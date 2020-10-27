FOX 11’s Wednesday’s Child history with the Dodgers

As we watch our hometown team in the World Series think about what the Dodgers mean to you. To me, it's gratitude for a franchise that has been so great to kids in Los Angeles County foster care. With our Wednesday's Child weekly story on FOX 11 News at 10 p.m., we spend a day on the field every season.

As I mark 30 years of reporting here at FOX 11 it was thrilling to look back at our Dodger history. I'm reminded of all the children in foster care and the adoptive families that got to enjoy a night at the ballpark, Dodger dogs and all. There were reunions for adoptive families. There were the recruitment efforts for kids in need of adoptive families with a day a batting practice as the backdrop.



How exciting is it to watch manager Dave Roberts work to win that World Series title? We worked with him back in 2001 when he played for the Dodgers.

All the events were organized by the LA County of Department of Children and Family Services. Social Worker Will Wong has been the long-time coordinator of Wednesday's Child.



Players on the current World Series team, like Clayton Kershaw, Kike Hernandez, Joc Pederson, and Justin Turner were all brought over during batting practice to say hello to a child on the dream day.

In Wednesday's Child history books about 500 kids have been adopted. A girl profiled with Dave Roberts nearly two decades ago was adopted and is now 28 years old.



