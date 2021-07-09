FOX 11 Spotlight: Ezra Frech heading to Tokyo for 2020 Paralympic Games

Ezra Frech was 11 years old when he made it his dream to compete in the Paralympic Games.

Fast-forward to 2021, now at 16 years old, Frech, a congenital amputee, made his dream come true as the Los Angeles native is heading to Tokyo.

FOX 11's Marla Tellez sat down with the Paralympian and his dad Clayton.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.