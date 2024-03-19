FOX 11 remembers Eugene O'Neill, a longtime former team member of KTTV. Before retiring several years ago, O'Neill spent over 50 years in the television industry, working first as a set carpenter, and then as a stage manager.

O'Neill's career started at Metromedia before it was bought by News Corp. For several decades, O'Neill, also known as Gene, served as the stage manager for FOX 11 and the nighttime newscasts. Before this, he was the head carpenter on the FOX lot in Hollywood, where he worked on sets for numerous shows, including the sitcom "One Day At A Time."

O'Neill died Monday, March 18 at a Tarzana hospital due to health complications. He was 87.

Longtime FOX 11 stage manager Eugene O'Neill pictured with Christine Devine.

Along with an extensive career in TV news, he was also a military veteran and a married father of two – his son survives him. Services are pending.

Eugene O'Neill with FOX 11's Christine Devine.

On a personal note, FOX 11's Christine Devine remembers Gene from the day she traveled to Los Angeles to audition for FOX 11 in 1989. His kindness and support left a lasting impression on her. Even after he left the station several years ago, the two stayed in touch. Gene worked well into his 80s and was a dedicated colleague. Devine visited him last week and will always cherish their brief conversation.