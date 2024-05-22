Foster care nonprofit the RightWay Foundation receives $2M MacKenzie Scott Grant

article

Darlene Elias is a 32-year old mother, housed thanks to the RightWay Foundation. The non-profit works to uplift young people who have experienced foster care by finding them housing and employment opportunities. RightWay is riding a high now, after receiving a $2 million grant from of one of the world's richest women, MacKenzie Scott.

Scott is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and has pledged to give away half of her wealth. Through her Yield Giving foundation, she accepts grant applications. While RightWay applied for $1 million, it received a shocking $2 million.

Darlene Elias (L) and RightWay Foundation Founder Franco Vega (R).

RightWay’s founder, Franco Vega, was in foster care himself. According to Vega, 50% of the homeless population have spent time in foster care.

From her downtown LA apartment with her son Jacob by her side, Elias said she is "really grateful for the RightWay for providing housing." She’s facing a painful medical challenge with Jacob. She says he was recently diagnosed with autism and is losing his hearing.

Darlene Elias (L) and son Jacob (R).

Elias was recently honored by the RightWay Foundation for courage. She also works for the non-profit as an administrative assistant.

Ask Vega how it feels to see her stabilized with housing, and he warmly responds, "You know, I'm just so proud. She just needed a family, especially when it’s so expensive."

As for the grant, it doubles the nonprofit’s budget. They are looking to house more foster youth and may buy their own building too. They currently rent office space in the Crenshaw district.

May is Foster Care Awareness Month.