Kids in the Spotlight: Nonprofit opening doors for foster youth, inner-city kids

An awards gala for the film industry is nothing new but the KITS Film Awards opens the door to foster youth and inner-city kids.

The nonprofit Kids in the Spotlight is backed by Hollywood-known names both on and off camera.

Rite of Passage is a film filled with emotion. It stars first-time actor, 20-year-old London Jones, of the Inland Empire. Jones says he joined the program at the urging of his grandmother. He won the Best Actor award.

The new actor says he tapped into the recent loss of his mother to cancer in finding his emotion.

London Jones was named Best Actor at the KITS Film Awards.

KITS was founded by Tige Charity who had a calling to help youth. Celebrating its 13 years, KITS has made 85 films in this script-to-screen program. Modern Family actor Ty Burrell is a huge supporter.

"KITS Script-to-Screen program teaches youth in foster care to write, cast, & star in their own short films," she said.

Kids in the Spotlight received the Foster Morey award for Organization of the Year.