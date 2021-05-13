Former MMA fighter holds self-defense class for AAPI community amid surge in hate crimes

The surge of anti-Asian attacks across the country are largely targeting women and the elderly.

Now, many in the AAPI community are making sure they can fight back and defend themselves if they’re attacked.

A former MMA champion, Marcus Kowal is helping the cause by teaching classes so AAPI seniors feel protected. They’re learning to punch and kick to fend off attackers and more practical ways to get out of a chokehold or fight back if someone tries a bear hug assault.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

A free seminar will be offered on May 23 for anybody who wants to learn self-defense at Asian Garden Mall in Westminster.

Advertisement

For more information, email seniorsfightbacl.la@gmail.com.