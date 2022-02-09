Former MLB player Jeremy Giambi dead at 47

article

Former MLB player Jeremy Giambi has died, the Oakland Athletics confirmed on Wednesday. He was 47 years old.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi," the Oakland Athletics tweeted. "We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends."

The cause of his death is unknown at this time, MLB on FOX reporter Ken Rosenthal, tweeted.

"Jeremy Giambi passed away today at his parents’ home in Southern California, according to his agent, Joel Wolfe. Jason and the family request that their privacy be respected during this difficult time," Rosenthal tweeted.

Giambi played in the major leagues between 1998 to 2003. He played for the Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, Phillies and Boston Red Sox throughout his career.

He was the younger brother of MLB All-Star Jason Giambi and the two played together while with the Oakland Athletics.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.