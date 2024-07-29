Former 'General Hospital' actress Haley Pullos sentenced for DUI crash in Pasadena

Former "General Hospital" actress Haley Pullos was sentenced Monday to five years probation, 200 hours of community service and a nine-month alcohol program in connection with a wrong-way DUI crash last year on the 134 Freeway in Pasadena that left her and another driver injured.

Pullos, now 26, served three months behind bars following her April plea to a felony DUI charge stemming from the April 29, 2023, collision near Orange Grove Boulevard. She was released from custody Monday, shortly after the hearing in a Pasadena courtroom, according to jail records.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Terry Smerling warned the actress that she will be "charged with murder" if she causes a DUI crash in which someone winds up dying.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 23: Haley Pullos attends Apple TV+ original series "See" Season 3 Los Angeles premier at DGA Theater Complex on August 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Pullos was also ordered to complete a mental health treatment program, to pay $8,260 in restitution to the victim and not to drive a motor vehicle for a year.

The actress -- who appeared in a Pasadena courtroom in orange jail clothes -- responded, "Yes, your honor," when asked if she accepted the terms of her sentence.

The California Highway Patrol said after the crash that Pullos was heading east on the freeway near Orange Grove Boulevard around 1:30 a.m., when she inexplicably swerved into the eastbound lanes, slamming into another vehicle.

Pullos was trapped in her mangled vehicle and had to be pulled from the wreckage by Pasadena Fire Department crews, according to the CHP. She and the other driver were both injured and taken to hospitals.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 'General Hospital' star Haley Pullos jailed for DUI wrong-way crash in Pasadena

According to the CHP, Pullos was ultimately arrested on suspicion of "driving under the influence of alcohol and driving the wrong way on a freeway, causing injury."

After the crash, the Pasadena Fire Department posted photos of the mangled cars on its social media pages, urging motorists to "stay within the speed limit, avoid drinking and driving and never be distracted by passengers, phones, etc."

CHP investigators also said Pullos had been involved in an earlier hit-and-run crash before entering the 134 Freeway.

Pullos was initially charged with two felony counts of DUI and one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run, but one of the DUI counts and the hit-and-run count were dismissed as a result of a plea agreement.

Pullos had played Molly Lansing-Davis on "General Hospital" since 2009.

The magazine Soap Opera Digest reported shortly after the crash that Pullos' role had been temporarily recast, saying Pullos was on medical leave. Pullos sent the publication a statement saying, "Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I'm doing okay, but I am going to need a little time to recover. I will be back as soon as possible."