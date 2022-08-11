Former foster youth now a noted anime artist

With Wednesday's Child, FOX 11's long-running segment on foster care, we come across a lot of other great people and stories.

Meet Arthur Romeo, a former foster youth, talented artist and anime actor.

He was a speaker on a panel at the colorful and costumed Anime Expo in Los Angeles in early July. He has a host of roles in anime. Along with voicing characters on several shows, he is also an illustrator and anime art instructor.

Romeo Arthur is also a gifted caricature artist and volunteered his time and talent at an event for Foster Care Awareness Month by the Dream North Foundation. He's the illustrator for a book under that nonprofit called Forgotten Baby about a girl in a foster home.

"I have to constantly give back to these kids because I know what they're going through," he said.

He'd been in 15 foster care placements himself as a child.

Let's also note his successes. A friend commissioned him to paint a portrait of then-married Kanye and Kim Kardashian and family. He's on the design team that did a jacket for Snoop Dogg.