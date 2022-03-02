Child critically injured after hit-and-run driver slams into Long Beach apartment building

The driver of a pickup truck slammed into an apartment building in Long Beach, critically injuring a child Tuesday night, police said.

Long Beach city firefighters responded to the 6600 block of Rose Avenue, located near the intersection of Artesia Boulevard and Cherry Ave. regarding a hit-and-run traffic collision with at least 2 victims.

One of the injured victims was taken to a hospital in critical condition and another was possibly trapped underneath the vehicle, according to Long Beach Police Lt. Jose Flores.

It’s unclear if anyone else was transported, although a coroner’s van arrived at the crash site early Wednesday morning.

The victim rushed to the hospital by ambulance from the scene appeared to be a toddler, according to witnesses who reported hearing the distraught mother calling out for help.

"When I came out, I had seen the truck was slammed into the apartment," said neighbor Christina Marie. "At that point the ambulance had already arrived and they were putting people on the gurneys. The baby was kind of lifeless at that point," she added.

Authorities say the driver of the truck ran from the scene and remains at large. The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.

