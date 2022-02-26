Orange County Sheriffs search for man suspected of sexually assaulting teen

Orange County Sheriff's investigators were asking the public for help Saturday to identify and locate a man suspected of sexually assaulting a teenage girl on a Rancho Santa Margarita street.

The attack occurred about 6:30 p.m. Friday near Antonio and Santa Margarita parkways, said sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Anderson.

The victim was on foot and became aware she was being followed by a man who was also on foot, Anderson said.

"He sexually assaulted the juvenile victim near a public road," the sergeant said.

The suspect fled the area on foot southbound on Antonio Parkway while the teen walked to a nearby store and called the sheriff's department, Anderson said.

Deputies performed an extensive search of the area that included helicopters, bloodhounds and other K-9s but did not find the man, he said.

The victim's physical injuries were considered minor, Anderson said.

She was able to assist in creating a sketch of the suspect, who was described as white, 5 feet, 11 inches-to-6 feet,1 inch, 170 pounds, with blue/green eyes, wearing a black zip-up hoodie, black skinny jeans and high-top shoes.

The attack was believed an isolated incident unrelated to other sexual assaults previously reported, he said. Investigators wanted to catch him before he can offend again.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity or location was urged to contact the Special Victims Detail at 714-647-7419 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS (847-6227).

