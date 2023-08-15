Police shoot armed man on Fontana golf course

article

One man believed to be a law enforcement officer was shot by police on a Fontana golf course Tuesday, after what police called a domestic violence incident in a nearby home.

Police were called out to a home in the 16000 block of Colonial Drive just after 3:45 p.m. One witness said that a man inside the home, talking or arguing with someone when they started shooting into the walls of the home.

When officers got to the home, they said the suspected shooter had left the home with two guns and run to Sierra Lakes Golf Club nearby.

"He started shooting. Shooting up everything. Scaring the golfers, shooting at police. It was bad," said Myesha Dowe.

Officials said when they confronted the man, they shot the man. He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, according to Public Information Officer Sgt. Daniel Romero.

Police did not have any information on the identity of the man, but witnesses said he may be a law enforcement officer.