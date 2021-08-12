Fontana PD body cam video shows officer shooting unarmed man hiding in portable bathroom

Body camera footage released by the Fontana Police Department shows the moments leading up to the officer shooting and killing an unarmed man hiding inside a portable bathroom earlier in the year.

Back on February 13, Fontana PD responded to multiple calls of a man breaking into a home. When officers arrived, they found a Black man inside the home.

The man ran out from the back door and a chase ensued.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

During the foot chase, one of the officers found the suspected burglar hiding inside a portable bathroom several blocks from the home he was accused of breaking into.

The body camera video showed the officer shooting the man, later identified as 29-year-old Daverion Kinard, about two seconds after the officer opened the portable bathroom.

Screenshots from the body camera video showed the officer opening the door with his left hand and shined a flashlight with his right hand. Kinard was sitting on the toilet with his armed crossed and over his lap. Moments before the officer shot him to death, Kinard had lifted his left hand and his right hand revealed a shiny object – which turned out to be a lighter.

The officer let go of the door, reopened the door and shot Kinard, killing him. FOX 11 is not showing the exact moment Kinard was shot and the parts where the unarmed man suffered a gunshot wound. The graphic video can be accessed on Fontana PD's website and YouTube page.

Advertisement

The deadly shooting remains under investigation.