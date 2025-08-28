Flea-borne typhus cases rising in LA County

The Brief The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging residents to take precautions as flea-borne typhus cases are on the rise. A record 187 cases were reported in 2024, and 106 have already been reported in 2025, which is a higher rate than last year. The disease is caused by bacteria spread by infected fleas, and people are urged to use flea control on pets and avoid contact with stray or wild animals.



The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging residents to take precautions due to a rise in flea-borne typhus cases.

The county is currently investigating outbreaks in central Los Angeles and Santa Monica.

By the numbers:

Flea-borne typhus cases have been rising in Los Angeles County since 2010.

The county identified a record 187 cases in 2024. In 2025, there have already been 106 reported cases, which is a higher number than at this same time last year.

Public health officials anticipate more cases in the coming months, as infections typically peak in the late summer and fall.

What we know:

Flea-borne typhus is a preventable illness caused by the bacterium "Rickettsia typhi."

It is spread by infected fleas and is not transmitted from person to person.

People can become infected if flea feces, which carry the bacteria, are rubbed into cuts on the skin or into the eyes.

In Los Angeles County, infected fleas are most commonly found on rats, free-roaming cats, and opossums.

Pets can bring infected fleas into the home from outdoors. Infected animals typically do not show signs of illness.

What they're saying:

"This ongoing increase in flea-borne typhus highlights the importance of taking preventive steps to reduce the risk of infection," said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, the Los Angeles County health officer.

Dr. Davis emphasized the preventability of the disease and urged residents to take precautions.

"We urge people to take precautions by using flea control on their pets, avoiding contact with stray animals, and preventing wildlife from living in or next to their home or property," he said.

He also advised anyone who develops symptoms like fever, chills, or a rash to seek medical attention right away.

What you can do:

Public health officials recommend several steps to reduce the risk of infection:

Keep fleas off you and your pets: Use EPA-registered insect repellent when outdoors, routinely use flea control products on your pets, and keep pets indoors as much as possible.

Avoid attracting wild or stray animals: Do not leave pet food or water outside. Do not feed or touch stray or wild animals. Keep your yard free of debris and overgrown plants, and store trash in containers with tightly fitting lids.

Secure your property: Close off crawl spaces and seal any openings where animals could enter. Report stray animals or signs of rodents or opossums near your property to local animal control officials.