Fish Fire: Crews battle Duarte brush fire

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews are working to contain a brush fire that broke out in Duarte Sunday.

According to the department, two fires were burning Sunday evening in the Fish Canyon/Riverbed and Opal Canyon areas. The fires broke out around 4:13 p.m. By 6 p.m. crews had put out the fire in the riverbed.

What officials called the "main fire" in the Opal Canyon was named the Fish Fire. Shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday the fire had spread to around 25-30 acres, and at latest update stands at 20% containment.

The response has caused some road closures. Mel Canyon Road and Brookridge Road will remain closed until 10 p.m. Sunday. Encanto Park, which has been used by crews to deploy helicopters, will be open regular hours on Monday.