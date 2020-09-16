First round of California 'Project Homekey' grants sent out; project aims to fund homeless housing

article

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said the state will start award Project Homekey grants to local governments to house homeless people.

That's about $76.5 million out of $600 million to be awarded. That money will go to build 579 units at 10 projects in seven jurisdictions across the state. Those jurisdictions are: Tahoe, Lake Elsinore, El Centro, Mendocino, Kern County and San Jose.

Newsom gave San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo a special shoutout during his news conference, saying he had worked well as a leader to get the housing project underway.

Before the coronavirus pandemic and wildfire situation, alleviating the homeless crisis in California had been Newsom's top priority.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.