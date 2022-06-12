First-ever California State Parks Week: What to know

For the first time in history, the California Department of Parks and Recreation will host special community events honoring its 279 state parks.

The first annual California State Parks Week will take place from June 14 to June 18. During this time, you'll get to take part in a series of in-person and virtual events at parks and beaches statewide.

"State Parks is excited to welcome the first-ever California State Parks Week, which celebrates the oldest state park system in the nation," said Armando Quintero, director of California State Parks. "California’s state parks are as unique and diverse as the state itself. They help preserve and protect the state’s natural and cultural history for generations to come."

He added, "I hope this week gives everyone a chance to visit the outdoors, enjoy its beauty and find their own connection with California’s great outdoors."

As of this year, California's state parks system now includes 1.3 million acres, with over 340 miles of it including beautiful coastlines.

California State Parks Week is modeled after the National Park Service’s National Park Week held each year in April. It also helps advance California’s "Outdoor Access For All" initiative, as well as the new "California Outdoors For All" initiative intending to expand "outdoor access to all Californians through focused investments in open space infrastructure and outdoor programming, with a priority of expanding access in underserved communities."

Themed Events

"Parks have been there for us in so many ways," Rachel Norton, executive director of California State Parks Foundation, said. "As we recognize the partners, volunteers, state parks staff, and many others who make California’s state park system the gem it is today, there is so much to celebrate! The themes for each day bring all those contributions into focus."

Take a look at the themed events below:



Tuesday, Jun 14: Land Acknowledgement Day

On Land Acknowledgement Day, we will elevate, honor and celebrate the Indigenous voices and stories that are rooted in traditional Native lands. View all events.

Featured: State Park interpreters and tribal members will share the importance of honoring the Indigenous peoples who have lived on the North Coast since time immemorial. Join online via Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Honoring the Indigenous Peoples of the North Coast State Park interpreters and tribal members will share the importance of honoring the Indigenous peoples who have lived on the North Coast since time immemorial. Join online via Facebook Live at 10 a.m.

Wednesday, June 15: Kids Career Day

On Kids Career Day, we invite kids and families to explore all the important jobs that people do to help keep parks healthy and running. View all events.

Featured: From 9-11 a.m. at Cardiff (Seaside) State Beach in San Diego, State Park employees will share some of their favorite reasons to work in parks. Join in person at the park or online via Facebook Live. My Fun Future in the Outdoors! From 9-11 a.m. at Cardiff (Seaside) State Beach in San Diego, State Park employees will share some of their favorite reasons to work in parks. Join in person at the park or online via Facebook Live.

Thursday, June 16: Health and Wellness Day

Spending time outdoors is critical to health and well-being. On Health and Wellness Day, we invite you to explore a park near you and learn about organizations, events and activities that can continue to inspire you every day. View all events.

Featured: Hike across a volcanic formation at Calaveras Big Trees State Park. This 2.5-mile, 2- to 3-hour moderate-strenuous hike starts at 9:30 a.m. Guided Lava Bluffs Trail Hike Hike across a volcanic formation at Calaveras Big Trees State Park. This 2.5-mile, 2- to 3-hour moderate-strenuous hike starts at 9:30 a.m.

Friday, June 17: Stewardship Day

On Stewardship Day, discover the various land and habitat management activities that safeguard the wide diversity of plants and animals in the parks, and learn how to get involved. View all events.

Featured: Tour of some of the oldest buildings in California at Monterey State Historic Park. Starts at 11 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. Historic Sites Preservation Tours Tour of some of the oldest buildings in California at Monterey State Historic Park. Starts at 11 a.m. and again at 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 18: Partnership Day / Volunteer Day

On Partnership Day / Volunteer Day, learn about the important roles that businesses, nonprofits and other partners play in stewarding the California State Park System, and find out how you can get involved. View all events.

Featured: Learn about butterflies with hands-on educational activities, or take a stroll while reading an illustrated children’s book from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Lake Oroville State Recreation Area. Science Day and StoryWalk Learn about butterflies with hands-on educational activities, or take a stroll while reading an illustrated children’s book from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Lake Oroville State Recreation Area.

You can learn more about California State Parks Week by clicking or tapping here.

