Firefighters rescue cow stuck in concrete box in Inland Empire

Firefighters are being credited with saving a cow that got stuck inside a concrete box in the Inland Empire.

Cal Fire responded to a call of a large animal rescue in Yucaipa. When crews arrived, "Mikey," a 500-pound calf, was trapped inside a concrete culvert box, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire teamed up with Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department to pull the calf out to safety. Mikey suffered some cuts and scrapes but should be OK, Cal Fire said.

