Firefighters battling two brush fires that sparked near Gorman area

Firefighters on Saturday were battling two separate brush fires that sparked in the Gorman area, officials said.

The first-alarm "Posey Fire," sparked along the northbound 5 Freeway and is currently listed under 6 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The Angeles National Forest reported the forward spread has stopped.

Officials said a white GMC pickup truck became engulfed in flames on the shoulder freeway touching off the first of two brush fires that sparked Saturday afternoon.

The second fire, dubbed the "Hungry Fire," is spreading rapidly, the fire department said. As of 6 p.m. Saturday, the fire has blackened 320 acres and was 15% contained.

The Hungry Fire was reported about 3:30 p.m. in the 36000 block of Quail Canyon Road, just north of the initial fire and near Hungry Valley State Recreation Area. Air resources were diverted from the first brush fire to the second.

According to the National Weather Service, firefighters were up against gusty winds in the area.

So far, officials have determined no structures are being threatened.

City News Service contributed to this report.

